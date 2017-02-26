2017 Best Picture Oscar Nominees: Critic + Viewer Ranking

Sometimes, film critics and moviegoers (or movie critics and filmgoers, if you prefer) agree on the quality of a movie. When that results in a synchronized proverbial thumbs up, a movie’s got gigantic potential for buzz, visibility and, ultimately, financial success. So, where did critics and fans come down on 2017’s nine Best Picture nominees?

To find out, in the most unscientific method I could create, I’ve devised a very simple rating using two indexes from critics and two from fans. (Because IMDb is the only one on a 10-point scale, I’ve just adjusted that so it’s relative to 100 points). I’ve also included box office numbers for each film, although they have no bearing on the final point total.

In case you’re wondering, yes, I like math. And yes, I’ve done something like this before, to determine critics’ and fans’ favorite James Bond films. Here are the results of the 2017 Oscar nominees:

:: 1. Moonlight

IMDb: 7.9

Metacritic: 99

Rotten Tomatoes: 98

RT Audience: 86

Total points: 362

Box Office: $22.8 million (ranked 9th on this list)

:: 2. La La Land

IMDb: 8.5

Metacritic: 93

Rotten Tomatoes: 93

RT Audience: 84

Total points: 355

Box Office: $140.8 million (2nd)

:: 3. Manchester by the Sea

IMDb: 8.0

Metacritic: 96

Rotten Tomatoes: 96

RT Audience: 80

Total points: 352

Box Office: $46.8 million (6th)

:: 4. Hidden Figures

IMDb: 7.9

Metacritic: 74

Rotten Tomatoes: 92

RT Audience: 94

Total points: 339

Box Office: $152.8 million (1st)

:: 5. Arrival

IMDb: 8.1

Metacritic: 81

Rotten Tomatoes: 94

RT Audience: 82

Total points: 338

Box Office: $100.3 million (3rd)

:: 6. Hell or High Water

IMDb: 7.7

Metacritic: 71

Rotten Tomatoes: 98

RT Audience: 89

Total points: 335

Box Office: $27 million (8th)

:: 7. Hacksaw Ridge

IMDb: 8.3

Metacritic: 71

Rotten Tomatoes: 86

RT Audience: 92

Total points: 332

Box Office: $66.9 million (4th)

:: 8. Lion

IMDb: 8.0

Metacritic: 69

Rotten Tomatoes: 86

RT Audience: 93

Total points: 328

Box Office: $42.8 million (7th)

:: 9. Fences

IMDb: 7.4

Metacritic: 79

Rotten Tomatoes: 93

RT Audience: 79

Total points: 325

Box Office: $56.5 million (5th)

