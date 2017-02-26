2017 Best Picture Oscar Nominees: Critic + Viewer Ranking
By Norm Schrager at February 26, 2017 | 7:05 pm | Print
Sometimes, film critics and moviegoers (or movie critics and filmgoers, if you prefer) agree on the quality of a movie. When that results in a synchronized proverbial thumbs up, a movie’s got gigantic potential for buzz, visibility and, ultimately, financial success. So, where did critics and fans come down on 2017’s nine Best Picture nominees?
To find out, in the most unscientific method I could create, I’ve devised a very simple rating using two indexes from critics and two from fans. (Because IMDb is the only one on a 10-point scale, I’ve just adjusted that so it’s relative to 100 points). I’ve also included box office numbers for each film, although they have no bearing on the final point total.
In case you’re wondering, yes, I like math. And yes, I’ve done something like this before, to determine critics’ and fans’ favorite James Bond films. Here are the results of the 2017 Oscar nominees:
:: 1. Moonlight
IMDb: 7.9
Metacritic: 99
Rotten Tomatoes: 98
RT Audience: 86
Total points: 362
Box Office: $22.8 million (ranked 9th on this list)
:: 2. La La Land
IMDb: 8.5
Metacritic: 93
Rotten Tomatoes: 93
RT Audience: 84
Total points: 355
Box Office: $140.8 million (2nd)
:: 3. Manchester by the Sea
IMDb: 8.0
Metacritic: 96
Rotten Tomatoes: 96
RT Audience: 80
Total points: 352
Box Office: $46.8 million (6th)
:: 4. Hidden Figures
IMDb: 7.9
Metacritic: 74
Rotten Tomatoes: 92
RT Audience: 94
Total points: 339
Box Office: $152.8 million (1st)
:: 5. Arrival
IMDb: 8.1
Metacritic: 81
Rotten Tomatoes: 94
RT Audience: 82
Total points: 338
Box Office: $100.3 million (3rd)
:: 6. Hell or High Water
IMDb: 7.7
Metacritic: 71
Rotten Tomatoes: 98
RT Audience: 89
Total points: 335
Box Office: $27 million (8th)
:: 7. Hacksaw Ridge
IMDb: 8.3
Metacritic: 71
Rotten Tomatoes: 86
RT Audience: 92
Total points: 332
Box Office: $66.9 million (4th)
:: 8. Lion
IMDb: 8.0
Metacritic: 69
Rotten Tomatoes: 86
RT Audience: 93
Total points: 328
Box Office: $42.8 million (7th)
:: 9. Fences
IMDb: 7.4
Metacritic: 79
Rotten Tomatoes: 93
RT Audience: 79
Total points: 325
Box Office: $56.5 million (5th)
