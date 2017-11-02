Disney’s Brilliant Casting for Live-Action THE LION KING
By Norm Schrager at November 2, 2017 | 6:19 am | Print
When you cast a film as skillfully as Disney has for Jon Favreau’s live-action version of The Lion King, you announce it like this:
#TheLionKing. 2019. pic.twitter.com/rSDPkE6nWk
— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) November 1, 2017
Credit Favreau’s success with complicated VFX mega-movies—from Iron Man to The Jungle Book—casting director Sarah Finn, and that Disney sway with nailing down this masterful lineup. Serious dramatic actors, veteran comic players with loyal followings… and THE only Mufasa, for goodness’ sake.
The Lion King is scheduled for July 19, 2019.
- 10 Things You Didn’t Know (Or Maybe Did Know) About THE LION KING
- Favreau Expresses Interest in IRON MAN 2
- The Making of FROZEN Behind-the-Scenes Teaser
- Disney Announces Animation Lineup Through 2012
- Ready for IRON MAN 2?
Recent Comments